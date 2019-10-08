{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donna Mae Brenneise, 81, died Oct. 6, 2019.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Oct 10
Visitation
Thursday, October 10, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Open Heart United Methodist Church
202 E. Indiana St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Oct 11
Funeral Service
Friday, October 11, 2019
9:30AM
Open Heart United Methodist Church
202 E. Indiana St
Rapid City, SD 57701
