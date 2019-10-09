RAPID CITY | Donna Jastram Dwyer Brenneise, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born Nov. 21, 1937 on the family farm near Scotland, SD. She graduated from Kingsley High School in Kingsley, IA. After high school she worked for a time as a telephone operator. She married Edward Gengler on April 13, 1957 in Sioux City, IA, where her daughters, Pamela and Nancy were born.
Donna Mae married Earl Dwyer on Feb. 28, 1971 in Hurley, SD, and added a stepson, Larry, to the family. Earl died in 2006.
Donna moved to Rapid City in 2009 and on May 8, 2010, Donna married Kenas Brenneise in Rapid City, adding six stepdaughters to her family. Ken died in 2012.
Donna was very active in the many activities of Open Heart (South Maple) United Methodist Church. She loved travelling, making all 50 states, the provinces of Canada, the Panama Canal and Jamaica.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Greg) Sass, Rapid City; a stepson, Larry Dwyer, Sioux City, IA; four grandchildren, Cathy (Joe) Torrez, Matt (Emily) Sass, Scott Dwyer and Andy Dwyer; three great-grandchildren, Eva Torrez, Julian Torrez and Isaac Sass; six stepdaughters; a sister-in-law, Sharon Lee Jastram; three nephews, Melvin Jastram Jr., Martin Jastram and Bill Epps; as well as numerous step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Edward Gengler, Earl Dwyer and Kenas Brenneise; her daughter, Pamela, in 1964; and brothers, Robert Jastram and Melvin Jastram Sr.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, 202 E. Indiana St.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the church.
Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sioux City Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, IA.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
