Brian B. Glover

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. | Brian Bruce Glover, 43, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Private family committal services will be at a later date.

