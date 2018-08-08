MIDLAND | Marjorie Briggs, 91, died Aug. 6, 2018.

Survivors include her children, Janet Briggs of Spearfish, Ed (Beth) Briggs of Midland, Jacque (Mark) Ritter of Dayton, MN, and Lynn Briggs of Midland; grandchildren, Stephanie Ritter, Rochelle Ritter, Casey Briggs and Shane Briggs; and dear friend, Dee Briggs.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Aug. 10, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

