PRESHO |  Joan Brinckmeyer, 80, died Sept. 10, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services today at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Presho Methodist Church. Burial will be at Presho City Cemetery.

