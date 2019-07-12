{{featured_button_text}}

WICHITA, Kan. | Terrill Ann Brinda, 75, homemaker, was born March 3, 1944, to Carl J. and Esther Maxine Pinaire in Wichita. She passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Terrill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, arts and crafts and was active in her church and school.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Nathan; and brother, H.T. “Zeke” Pinaire. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Daniel; children, Harvey, Anna, Regina, Audie (Joe), Carlton (Jen), Rita (Richard), Molli (Eric), Paula (Alan), Eileen (Corey), Veronica (Randy), Marcus (Olya) and Drew; 30 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Marycile Beer.

Rosary, 7 p.m. CDT, Sunday, July 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Memorials established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Progressive Hospice, 3500 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 400, Wichita, KS 67226.

Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at dlwichita.com.

