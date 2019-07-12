WICHITA, Kan. | Terrill Ann Brinda, 75, homemaker, was born March 3, 1944, to Carl J. and Esther Maxine Pinaire in Wichita. She passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Terrill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, arts and crafts and was active in her church and school.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Nathan; and brother, H.T. “Zeke” Pinaire. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Daniel; children, Harvey, Anna, Regina, Audie (Joe), Carlton (Jen), Rita (Richard), Molli (Eric), Paula (Alan), Eileen (Corey), Veronica (Randy), Marcus (Olya) and Drew; 30 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Marycile Beer.
You have free articles remaining.
Rosary, 7 p.m. CDT, Sunday, July 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Memorials established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Progressive Hospice, 3500 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 400, Wichita, KS 67226.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at dlwichita.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.