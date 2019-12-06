RAPID CITY | Eileen Curtis Zieglmeier Broadhurst passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Despite living in the Black Hills for 60 years, her heart always belonged to the Pacific Northwest. By the time she graduated from high school in Rapid City her family had moved 17 times, as her mother, Opal Mae, cooked and ran cafes across the West before finally settling in Rapid City.
Eileen married Bernie Zieglmeier in 1961 and they lived in Rapid City. After Bernie’s death during the Flood of 1972, Eileen graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Education from Black Hills State, honoring Bernie’s insistence that she keep up her studies even while raising their two children, Elizabeth and Duke. After receiving her degree Eileen taught history at Stevens High School.
Soon thereafter, she was introduced to Tom Broadhurst, a rancher from Belle Fourche. Friends who set them up on a date recount how the couple was in love at first sight. They remained happily married until Tom’s passing in April of this year.
Eileen ran several area retail businesses, was an active member of Zonta, and pursued her passions for painting and furniture restoration. She also spent a lot of time traveling to New York City helping to raise her granddaughter, Katherine.
Eileen developed a strong will, no doubt influenced by having attended so many schools during her early years. Whether drinking her red wine with ice, explaining to a waiter in Paris how to make French Onion Soup, or insisting on skiing from the top of Steamboat Springs in her 60s, Eileen was an iconoclast whose absence leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family.
She leaves behind her daughter, Elizabeth Zieglmeier who resides in Rapid City with husband Leslie Kelley; her son, Duke Zieglmeier who with his wife, Shawn, reside in the Seattle area; and three grandchildren, Katherine Landau of Washington, DC, Sean Kelley of Bethel, CT, and Carrie Kelley in Herndon, VA.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch, 19314 Helmer Road, St. Onge.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice organization.
