SPEARFISH | Thomas “Tom” Broadhurst was born August 13, 1935, to TJ and Beth (Burkholder) Broadhurst in Belle Fourche. He attended Black Hills State, graduating with a BA from South Dakota State, where he won All American honors as running back and punter. Earning his Master's Degree from Colorado State, Tom began teaching and coaching in Edgemont. Returning to Belle Fourche to run the family ranch, he remained an active supporter of area sports, volunteering as a coaching assistant for a number of successful Belle Fourche football teams.
A life-long skier, he was an early investor in Terry Peak where he was involved in management and a long-time member of the National Ski Patrol.
Tom was a pilot for more than 50 years, holding multiple ratings and accruing thousands of flight hours. He re-covered fabric on aircraft at Clyde Ice Field until April 2019 and one of his projects won national honors at the OshKosh fly-in.
In 1974 he married the former Eileen (Curtis) Zieglmeier, adopting her two children, Elizabeth and Duke Zieglmeier. Predeceased by older brother Glenn, he is survived by his wife, children, one granddaughter, Katherine Landau, his brother, Kenneth Lynn, and nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Tom, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Spearfish Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Clyde Ice Field. In lieu of flowers please remember Tom with a donation to Hospice of the Northern Hills.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.