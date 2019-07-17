{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David Brockhaus, 54, died July 10, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 18, at the Woyatan Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Brockhaus, David
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments