RAPID CITY | Julia Lynn Broer, 59, died on April 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Julie, daughter of Kent and Jean (Maki) Berck, was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on July 9, 1959. She lived the first 17 years of her life on their family farm. She loved being a “country girl” and farm life gave her the opportunity to enjoy gardening and all of her animals, including horses, which became a lifelong passion. She got her first horse at age 6 and she continued raising, training and riding throughout her life.
Julie graduated from Adam Central High School near Hastings in 1977 and was class valedictorian. After graduating she pursued a career in nursing, which began with her earning her B.S.N. Degree (University of Nebraska) and M.S.N. Degree (University of Wyoming) with honors. Her career encompassed several areas of nursing, including supervisory positions, teaching and home health. She loved nursing and especially enjoyed the aspects of it that gave her the opportunity to work directly with patients.
On July 10, 1993, she and Gerald Broer were married at the Custer Peak Lookout. On that beautiful day, Pastor Dwayne Knight performed the ceremony. Often recalled that day was the incident when Dr. Knight was trying to find the exact spot he wanted to stand to officiate, while almost falling off the edge of the mountain.
Shortly after her marriage, Julie designed their beautiful home. After it was built, she also did a large portion of the finish work. The beautiful landscaping was designed by Gerry. Julie, who was a Master Gardener by then, helped to maintain its appearance. Julie enjoyed tending her vegetable, flower and rock gardens.
In addition to working as a nurse full time, Julie did most of the accounting for their landscaping business for many years. A few years ago, she developed a successful saddle fitting business, which she intended to do for her retirement career.
Julie enjoyed traveling and in particular, loved her visits to Mexico, Canada, China, Alaska, and her many visits to Florida and Arizona.
It was said many times that Julie never met a stranger. Her beautiful smile will be dearly missed and she will be remembered as a woman of strong principles, faith, graciousness, humor, and unyielding fortitude.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; parents, Kent and Jean Berck; beloved son, Phillip; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends, Lois Molko, Mary Freidel, Janice Schardin, and Jo Ann Gamble. Jo Ann shared Julie’s love and interest in horses, as well as being her cousin. They spent many happy hours together working with their horses and solving equestrian problems.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, with Pastor Kevin Kloster officiating. Inurnment will be at Mountain Meadow Cemetery, near Roubaix Lake, at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City. An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
