Brost, Harold H.

BELLE FOURCHE | Harold H. Brost, 92, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at St. James Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Pine Slope Cemetery.

