RAPID CITY | Britney Marie Brouillette, 33, died June 24, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary service on June 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at the Westside Fountain Springs Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

