Brown, Betty J.

BOX ELDER | Betty Jean was born Dec. 15, 1961 to Patricia (Hays) Mellen and Frank Sims in Rapid City. She passed away Aug. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Weighing in at 7 lbs. 4 oz., she wasn’t born the biggest, but she was most definitely the biggest sister. She was raised by her mom and dad, Edward Mellen Jr., and loved being the big sister to her three younger sisters, Demita Thompson, Monica (Thompson) deBot and Theresa Mellen.
Betty lived an adventurous life, traveling to various states within the United States and living in Great Britain. She always easily made friends. She loved to laugh and was a great prankster. She enjoyed making things for family and friends as they came from her heart. She loved to play cribbage.
In 1977, she married Ed Solaas and had a beautiful baby girl, Lisa Dawn Marie (Solaas) Richardson. Even though this union did not last, Betty continued to be a very loving mother to her daughter. Betty met and married Jeff Brown in the mid '80s. Unfortunately, this union did not last. Betty took the opportunity to do some more traveling with the fair.
Betty moved to Box Elder in 1990 to be by her family. This is where she met the love of her life, Jay Looman. Betty inspired everyone that she met. Her continuous smile, upbeat attitude and love of life was contagious. Even though her life was too short, she had many loyal friends that stood by her side in the best and worst of times. She will be missed by many and loved by all.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Looman, her daughter, Lisa Richardson, her mother, Patricia Mellen, and sisters, Demita Thompson (JT) and Theresa Mellen, all of Box Elder; sister-in-law, Julie Wells, Rapid City; granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth and Ivy Jean (with one coming Feb. 2021); great-grand bean; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends and her five cats.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Edward Mellen Jr.; sister, Monica (Thompson) deBot; nephew, Theodore Thompson; grandson, Edmond D. Richardson; parents-in-law, Jack and Joyce Looman; granny Marie Hays; grandpa Victor Hays; grandparents Emma and Edward Mellen Sr.; as well as numerous cats and the 100 lb. lap dog, Hagar.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Dept., 120 Box Elder Road.
