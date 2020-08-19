Brown, Betty J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER | Betty Jean was born Dec. 15, 1961 to Patricia (Hays) Mellen and Frank Sims in Rapid City. She passed away Aug. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Weighing in at 7 lbs. 4 oz., she wasn’t born the biggest, but she was most definitely the biggest sister. She was raised by her mom and dad, Edward Mellen Jr. and loved being the big sister to her three younger sisters, Demita Thompson, Monica (Thompson) deBot and Theresa Mellen.

Betty lived an adventurous life, traveling to various states within the United States and living in Great Britain. She always easily made friends. She loved to laugh and was a great prankster. She enjoyed making things for family and friends as they came from her heart. She loved to play cribbage.

In 1977, she married Ed Solaas and had a beautiful baby girl, Lisa Dawn Marie (Solaas) Richardson. Even though this union did not last, Betty continued to be a very loving mother to her daughter. Betty met and married Jeff Brown in the mid-1980s. Unfortunately, this union did not last. Betty took the opportunity to do some more traveling with the fair.