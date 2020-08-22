Brown, Bonnie L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Bonnie L. Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Monument Hospice in Rapid City.

Bonnie was born on April 4, 1942 at the Mobridge Hospital to William “Beeps” and Matilda “Tillie” Huber. She grew up in Herreid and graduated from Herreid High School, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader and playing clarinet in the band.

After high school she met Lowell W. “Bill” Brown and they married on Dec. 8, 1962. Bonnie accompanied Bill to Baumholder, Germany, while Bill was in the U.S. Army. While living in Germany, their first child, Lowell Scott, was born. Upon returning to the states they made their home in Mobridge. While there, she worked as a homemaker and at different times held jobs as a telephone operator and a secretary at State Farm Insurance.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching sports. She especially enjoyed watching if her children or grandchildren were participating. During games she was quick with encouragement and after she would share her advice with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Harlan Huber.