Brown, Bonnie L.

RAPID CITY | Bonnie L. Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Monument Hospice in Rapid City.
Bonnie was born on April 4, 1942 at the Mobridge Hospital to William “Beeps” and Matilda “Tillie” Huber. She grew up in Herreid and graduated from Herreid High School, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader and playing clarinet in the band.
After high school she met Lowell W. “Bill” Brown and they married on Dec. 8, 1962. Bonnie accompanied Bill to Baumholder, Germany, while Bill was in the U.S. Army. While living in Germany, their first child, Lowell Scott, was born. Upon returning to the states they made their home in Mobridge. While there, she worked as a homemaker and at different times held jobs as a telephone operator and a secretary at State Farm Insurance.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching sports. She especially enjoyed watching if her children or grandchildren were participating. During games she was quick with encouragement and after she would share her advice with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Harlan Huber.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, Linda Huber; son, Scott and son, Steve and his wife Teri; and four grandchildren, Zach, Amanda, Brady, and Nate.
A family prayer service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie’s family requests that sympathy donations be made to the Nebraska Children’s Home, 4939 S. 118th St., Omaha, NE 68137 or the Good Samaritan Center, 406 Main St. N., Herreid, SD 57632.
Condolences can be sent to the family at kirkfuneralhome.com.
