RAPID CITY | Della L. Brown, 80, died June 21, 2019.

Wake services will be from 5-9 p.m. on June 25, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 26, at the church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

