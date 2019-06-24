RAPID CITY | Della Louise Brown, 80, passed peacefully on June 21, 2019 in Rapid City.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1938, an early Christmas gift to her parents, Edwin and Annie (Brought Plenty) Brown in Little Eagle, SD. She attended grade school there, then attended Pierre Indian Boarding School and Brainard with her sisters, Cecelia and Ina Brown. They also attended Brainard Indian Boarding School on the outskirts of Hot Springs.
Della met and married Edward Fairbanks of Squaw Lake, MN, and to this union was her five children. In her lifetime she traveled to Russia and Israel. She was involved in civic activities in Rapid City. Della had a warm smile that touched everyone she came across.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Oswald, Dean Fairbanks, Phyllis Fairbanks and Troy Fairbanks; grandchildren, Lindsey, Dylan, Stephanie, Troy, and Majestic; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Annie; children, Donald Friedman and Cheryl Fairbanks; husband, Edward; and granddaughter, Cheryl.
Wake services will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the church, with burial at Mountain View Cemetery.
Online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
