Brown, Elizabeth J.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Private family services will be on Saturday, July 18, live-streamed at 9 a.m. on the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.