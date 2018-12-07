Try 1 month for 99¢

SLIM BUTTES | Thelma Bernice Brown Eyes, 85, died Dec. 4, 2018.

Wake services begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, at the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Slim Buttes.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

