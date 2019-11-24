RAPID CITY | Gary William Brown, 64, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 from complications of respiratory failure.
Gary was born on March 18, 1955 in Santa Ana, CA. Gary graduated from Rapid City Central in 1973 and lived in Rapid City his whole life. He started his restaurant career at the Powder House Lodge in Keystone and then opened Brown's Palace in Rapid City. He later drove semi-trucks for various transportation companies — the last as a longtime employee of NPT Transportation. Gary was an avid golfer and pool player. He loved the Beach Boys and old classic movies, especially westerns.
He loved his nephews and great-niece and always asked about their lives. Gary was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Eugene Brown.
Gary is survived by his siblings, Jeanne (Jack Hunter) Brown, Santa Fe, NM, Joseph Brown, Justin, TX, James (Nina) Brown, Rapid City, Peggy (Paul) Strickland, Brooklyn Center, MN; nephews, Christopher (Kerry Keefe) Fallbeck, Cheyenne, WY, Scott Strickland, Minneapolis, MN, David Strickland, Fargo, ND; great-niece, Jordan Keefe; and longtime friend and golfing partner, Jim Roberts, Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
