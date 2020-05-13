Brown, Grace
Brown, Grace

BELLE FOURCHE | Grace Brown, 99, died May 11, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery. Online viewing is available at the funeral home website.

