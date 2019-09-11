{{featured_button_text}}
9RAPID CITY | Karen Ann Brown, 64, went home to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Karen was born on Oct. 26, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY to Jim and Hannah Brown. She spent her early years in New York and in 1970 moved with her family to Arizona. Karen graduated from Moon Valley High School and earned a BA from Grand Canyon College.

Karen suffered the debilitating effects of MS for 35 years and has been in a near-whole-body-paralysis for almost twenty years. She has been refined like pure gold and lived as one of the most joyful, God-glorifying people we know. A prayer warrior with unflagging zeal for the Lord. Karen embraced her mission field in her nursing home. Karen was a woman with a firm faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord. She wrote three days ago in one of her final messages, “Autumn’s promise, finally kept. I am not afraid.” Praise God for this incredible woman. We will miss her dearly.”

Survivors include 3 brothers, Bob (Pam) Brown, Central Point, OR, Jim (Colleen) Brown, Monroe Falls, OH and Scott (Jackie) Brown, Pierre.

Karen once wrote,

The air is sweeter there

They say,

And there are treasures

To be had

For those who reach

The journey’s end,

And the King himself will

Hold my hand

And everyone will

Welcome me,

So I am going there

Even though the way is hard

And rough;

But then at last

I’ll be home.

