9RAPID CITY | Karen Ann Brown, 64, went home to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Karen was born on Oct. 26, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY to Jim and Hannah Brown. She spent her early years in New York and in 1970 moved with her family to Arizona. Karen graduated from Moon Valley High School and earned a BA from Grand Canyon College.
Karen suffered the debilitating effects of MS for 35 years and has been in a near-whole-body-paralysis for almost twenty years. She has been refined like pure gold and lived as one of the most joyful, God-glorifying people we know. A prayer warrior with unflagging zeal for the Lord. Karen embraced her mission field in her nursing home. Karen was a woman with a firm faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord. She wrote three days ago in one of her final messages, “Autumn’s promise, finally kept. I am not afraid.” Praise God for this incredible woman. We will miss her dearly.”
Survivors include 3 brothers, Bob (Pam) Brown, Central Point, OR, Jim (Colleen) Brown, Monroe Falls, OH and Scott (Jackie) Brown, Pierre.
Karen once wrote,
The air is sweeter there
They say,
And there are treasures
To be had
For those who reach
The journey’s end,
You have free articles remaining.
And the King himself will
Hold my hand
And everyone will
Welcome me,
So I am going there
Even though the way is hard
And rough;
But then at last
I’ll be home.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.