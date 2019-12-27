Brown, Margery

RAPID CITY | Margery Brown, 92, formerly of Deadwood, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019.

Margery “Marge” Loosvelt Brown was born June 16, 1927, to Arthur & Eva (Hillman) Loosvelt in Rushville, NE. She attended County School District 22 through 8th grade and graduated from Rushville High School in 1945. Marge continued her schooling in Denver and upon graduation returned to Rushville to work at P.M.A. of Sheridan County. Marge married J.U. “Brownie” Brown on July 3, 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville. They had three children, Anita, Cathryn and Jay.

After moving to Deadwood in 1956, Marge went to work for The Halfway House (later called Turgeons Supper Club) for 10 years. In September 1971, she went to work for St. Joseph’s Hospital (Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital) as insurance clerk. From 1982 until she retired in 1992, Marge worked at the BH Medical Center (Lead-Deadwood Regional Clinic).