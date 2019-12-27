Brown, Margery

RAPID CITY | Margery Brown, 92, formerly of Deadwood, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019.
Margery “Marge” Loosvelt Brown was born June 16, 1927, to Arthur & Eva (Hillman) Loosvelt in Rushville, NE. She attended County School District 22 through 8th grade and graduated from Rushville High School in 1945. Marge continued her schooling in Denver and upon graduation returned to Rushville to work at P.M.A. of Sheridan County. Marge married J.U. “Brownie” Brown on July 3, 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville. They had three children, Anita, Cathryn and Jay.
After moving to Deadwood in 1956, Marge went to work for The Halfway House (later called Turgeons Supper Club) for 10 years. In September 1971, she went to work for St. Joseph’s Hospital (Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital) as insurance clerk. From 1982 until she retired in 1992, Marge worked at the BH Medical Center (Lead-Deadwood Regional Clinic).
After retirement Marge stayed busy for many years doing the bookkeeping for St. Ambrose Parish and Treasurer for the Altar Society. She was the unofficial chauffer for many of her friends that were unable to drive. She was never too busy to take them to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, taking them to get their pets groomed, a trip to Wal-Mart or maybe just out to lunch. Marge spent many an hour crocheting and knitting. Her family and many of her friends received the finished afghan and doilies.
While her children were growing up, “Ma” Brown’s home was always open to their school friends. A chili supper was an annual event that was attended by many of her children's friends. It was not unusual for Marge to come home from work late at night to find a fresh pot of coffee waiting for her made by one of the many kids who had spent the evening playing cards or just talking.
After failing eyesight due to macular degeneration made it necessary to finally give up driving, Marge moved to Rapid City in 2010 to be near her daughter, Anita.
Margery was preceded in death by her husband, Brownie (1973); sisters, Dorothy and Mary; and brother, Ed. She is survived by her children, Anita (Randy) Aker, Cathryn (Ross) Grimwood and Jay Brown; her grandchildren, Alayna (Matt) Siemonsma, Amber (Jay) Vogt, Nicole (Les) Stark, Ryan (Megan) Grimwood, Dr. Erika (Dave) Hegland, Reed (Margaret) Grimwood, Clare (Ryan J) Stoa, Jesse Brown Nelson, Zach Nelson, Sara Brown and Felix Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Toby, Ian, Ty, Jaysa, Ainsley, Josephine, Riley, Lena, Leo. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Ronald Hamilton; sister-in-law, Sandra Loosvelt; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit the blind in South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
