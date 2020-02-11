Brown, Shirley A.
CUSTER | Shirley Ann Brown, 85, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Service information

Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
