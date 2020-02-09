Brown, Shirley Ann

You have free articles remaining.
CUSTER | Shirley Ann Brown, 85, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Kirk Funeral Home
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
