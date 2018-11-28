Try 3 months for $3

EDGEMONT | Shirley June Brown, 87, died Nov. 22, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, at the Community Center, 1200 Range View Circle, in Rapid City.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Brown, Shirley J.
