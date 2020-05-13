Brown, Sue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CUSTER | Sue Brown, 74, passed away peacefully in her home in the Black Hills surrounded by her family on May 10, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer.

Sandra Sue Zimmerman was born July 13, 1945, in Fort Bragg, NC, to Dr. Gifford and Carol Mathwig Zimmerman. After Giff was discharged from the Army, the family moved to the Zimmerman’s home town in Geneseo, IL. Sue graduated from Geneseo High School in 1963 and cum laude from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, in 1967. At Lawrence, Sue was a member of Delta Gamma, Mortar Board Senior Honor Society for scholarship, leadership, and service, and many other organizations and activities. Family friend and fellow Geneseo native Dr. W. O. “Bill” Farber of the University of South Dakota introduced Sue to Richard E. “Dick” Brown on New Year’s Eve in 1965 and the couple was married June 17, 1967.

The first five years of Sue’s married life were spent in Washington, DC, where she served for a year as legislative secretary for Congressman Tom Railsback of Illinois and then began a management career as a housing specialist with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sue continued this work when the couple moved to Omaha in 1972. While there, Sue began her role as a mother with the birth of her children Matthew, Terra, and Jennifer.