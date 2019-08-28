{{featured_button_text}}

EDGEMONT | Titus LaReau Brown, 58, died Aug. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Aug. 30, at United Church.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31, at the church. Burial will follow at the Edgemont Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

