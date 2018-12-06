HERMOSA | Terri K. Bruce, 55, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hermosa.
Terri was born May 27, 1963, to Thomas and Kathleen Bruce (Peacock) in Flandreau. He graduated from O’Gorman High School in 1981. Following high school, he earned his Associates Degree in Animal Health from the University of Minnesota.
Passionate about continuing his education, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from the University of South Dakota followed by a Masters of Science in Anthropology from the University of Arkansas.
Terri worked as a devoted GIS Coordinator at the South Dakota State Archeological Research Center for 13 years.
Terri shared his life with his beloved dachshunds. He believed in giving a loving home to animals in need and felt strongly that his pets were family. Terri’s free time was spent working outside, spending countless hours on home projects, reading, and spending time with friends and family.
Terri was a passionate, devoted, big-hearted champion for the transgender community. He was determined to make this world a fairer and safer place for transgender individuals. Terri had a gift for connecting with people, and used that gift to make things brighter. His legacy is one of compassion and his work will continue to give hope to transgender people and show them that they are worthy of respect and dignity.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Thomas and Kathleen Bruce; sister, Carolyn Ribstein (Steve) and their children, Jared and Carly; sister, Debbie Heselton (Mike) and their children, Kayla Moslander (Ross), Sara, and Jacob; and special friends, Thom and Suzi Brude and family. Preceded in death by nephew, Andrew Vermillion.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, 7505 E. Mystic Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57110.
