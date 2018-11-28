RAPID CITY | Norma Brugman, 71, passed Nov. 15, 2018. As the middle child of Norman and Hattie Sheldon, she became the daughter, sister, friend, wife, and teacher that everyone could count on. For 38 years she taught the students in the 7th grade in Doland, Clark, Blunt, and Dakota Middle School in Rapid City. Norma was the consistent, caring, and always fashionable presence in the classroom. The “pumpkin” and “rainforest” lady who taught in innovative ways truly tried to make social studies a great learning experience.
To her colleagues she was a rock; always available to be a mentor, a listener, and a supporter. To her friends she was always friendly, energetic, and eager to please and reachable when they needed special support. To her sisters and numerous in-laws, nephews, and nieces, she was the one they could count on to “Be There” no matter what the circumstance. To her husband Bruce, she was “everything”.
In her decline as a result of Alzheimers, she still fought to support her mother and sisters through the tough times as she saw her dad in his last days afflicted with the same disease. Her courage and determination during that seven-and-a-half-year period was her entire focus. She loved traveling, cross country skiing, hiking, and biking, flower gardening, having family gatherings at holiday time, and putting her special touch on decorating her “dream home”.
She is forever grateful for the love and care her father received at the Human Services Center in Yankton; and for the love and care she received at Belle Vista Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rapid City. Norma, Bruce, and all of her family will forever live in admiration for the CNAs, Nurses, Housekeeping, OTs, PTs, Food Service, Activities and Administration for making her life the “best possible life” as her “self” was taken away by Alzheimers.
Forever in our debt the family appreciates the role Regional Hospice played in her final days. Their kindness and professionalism in the time of our need eased our burden.
She is survived by her best friend and devoted husband, Bruce; her mother, Hattie; and her sisters, Debbie and Linda.
Family requests no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimers Association. She will rest eternally at the Black Hills National Cemetery where she will wait for her husband to join her. A service will be held there in the Spring.
Friends and family are invited for a time of remembrance from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Bruce’s home, 1388 Panorama Circle, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.