Brumbaugh, Linda S.

Linda was born Dec. 22, 1958 in Aberdeen, SD, to Richard and Judith Hauff. She grew up in Mission and Rapid City, graduating from Stevens High School in 1976. She married Edward Brumbaugh of Rapid City on Jan. 22, 1977. They traveled and lived throughout the United States and Europe during their 42 years of military (USN) and government service (Department of the Navy). Linda and Ed have maintained homes in both Rapid City and King George following their retirement from the Navy in 1997. She held various jobs throughout her life, but her most cherished roll was as Grandmother to her Granddaughters.

Linda was an accomplished stained glass artist, designing and building countless stained glass lamps, lighting fixtures, and window hangings. With all of her travel to different duty stations around the world, Linda developed a unique talent to source local ingredients and cook/bake local dishes. She never met a recipe she couldn’t handle, or meld it into one of her own. Some of Linda’s greatest joys the past few years were her times teaching her Granddaughter Madison various recipes and cooking/baking techniques. Linda was well known amongst family, friends, and business associates for her cheesecakes, braided breads, and a dozen other specialties. As accomplished as Linda was with everything she put her mind to, perhaps one of her favorite things to do was to develop flower beds and gardens, a talent she shared with her father Richard.