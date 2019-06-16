{{featured_button_text}}

NEW UNDERWOOD | Rosemary C. Brummer, 92, died June 13, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on June 21, at Black Hills Community Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

