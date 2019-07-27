RAPID CITY | Norene (Bingham) Bruner went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019.
Norene was born on Jan. 27, 1934, in Hot Springs to William and Eva (Church) Bingham. She spent her elementary years in Hot Springs, then the family moved to Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952.
Norene married Robert “Bob” Bruner on Jan. 30, 1953. To this union seven children were born who they raised on a dairy farm east of Box Elder: Robert “Chuck” (Betty) Bruner of Newell, Candy (Curt) Deyo, Diana (Sherman) Miessner, Russell Bruner, Dixie Holmes, all of Rapid City, Deb (Steve) Mowry of Presho, and Lori (Robert) Johnson of Box Elder.
She had 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Norene is survived by her children; her sister, Maxine (Andy) Devine, Littleton, CO; and half-brothers, William and Dan Bingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Daniel Bruner.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.