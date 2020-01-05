Brunmaier, Margarethe 'Marge'
Brunmaier, Margarethe 'Marge'

PIEDMONT | Margarethe Anna Elizabeth "Marge" Brunmaier, 60, died Dec. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk.

