MURDO | Joyce Brunskill, 88, died July 24, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT) on July 27, at the Methodist Church.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on July 28, at the church.

Brunskill, Joyce
