{{featured_button_text}}

PROVO | John ‘Jack’ Henry Brunson, 69, died Oct. 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marines.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Burial services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments