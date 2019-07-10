{{featured_button_text}}
Marlis Brunson

RAPID CITY | Marlis Anne Brunson, a 70+ year resident of the Rapid City area passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 after courageously battling several different diseases over the past five years. She was born on Oct. 4, 1944 in Hamilton, MT.

Marlis was an accomplished business owner of several different businesses in Rapid City, Piedmont and Sturgis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Riley E. Kreager; mother, Harriet B. Rutan; husband, Donavon Saunders; and three brothers.

Marlis is survived by her daughters, Kristie L. (Donald) Romero, Rock Springs, WY, and Sophia A. Ekwall, Rapid City; son, William J. Brunson, Council Bluffs, IA; sister, Sharon (Darrell “Buzzy”) Buzan, Idabel, OK; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at The Eagles Club, 1410 Centre St., in Rapid City.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

