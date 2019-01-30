Try 1 month for 99¢
Karen Bryan

STURGIS | Karen Sue Bryan, born Jan. 1, 1955, died unexpectedly Jan. 25, 2019.

She was born in Belle Fourche to Dorwin and Hope Weiss, the third of four siblings. She graduated nursing school in Rapid City in 1982 and went on to become a certified nurse practitioner.

She is survived by four children, Shohn (Jimmy) Humphrey of Spearfish, Katie (Amos) Cox of Waverly, MN, RP (Pina) Bryan of Belle Fourche, and Nick Bryan of Spearfish; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother.

She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church on Ballpark Road in Sturgis. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

