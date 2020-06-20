Bryan, Wayne
Bryan, Wayne

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. | Wayne Bryan, 75, formerly of White River, South Dakota, died June 17 at his son Shane's home near Parmelee.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 25, at the Norris Community Hall in Norris.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

