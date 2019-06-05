CUSTER | Doris Munkvold Bryant, 92, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Regional Health Nursing Home.
Doris was born July 9, 1926, on the family farm in rural Yankton County to Ole and Ethel Munkvold. She was baptized at Meldal Lutheran Church in Center Point, Yankton County and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.
She married Vernon Miller of Arnolds Park, IA, in 1945, and a son Paul was born to this marriage. In 1955, she married Frank A. Bryant at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Four children were born to them: Phyllis (Loren) Lyndoe of Custer, Curtis (Renee) of Pierre, Ted (Betty) of Summerset, and Shirley (Audie) Mondy of Albuquerque, NM.
Doris graduated from high school in 1944 in Everett, WA. She later worked at Radio City in Sioux Falls, the Custer County Treasurer’s Office in Custer, and the US Forest Service in Hill City and Custer. She was also the bookkeeper for Bryant Surveying. Doris was a charter member of Custer Lutheran Fellowship, served on the first church board, and held many leadership positions in WELCA.
Her hobbies were golf, Swedish weaving and playing cards (especially bridge). She especially loved spending time with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; sisters, Helen Bak and Maxine Giggee; and brother, Richard Munkvold.
Survivors include her children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, June Munkvold; and many nieces and nephews.
Committal services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship, with Rev. Pam Power officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.