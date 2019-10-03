{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jessica Bsharah, 37, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Events

Oct 4
Celebration of Life
Friday, October 4, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
