BELLE FOURCHE | Pauline O. Bucher, 97, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

