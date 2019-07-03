{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | A. Mark Bucholz, 85, died July 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 8, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

