RAPID CITY | A. Mark Bucholz, 85, passed away July 1, 2019.
He was born March 24, 1934, in Milbank, the son of A.C. and Edna Bucholz. Mark graduated from Milbank High School in 1952. He then attended South Dakota School of Mines and the University of Minnesota, earning degrees in Engineering and Business Administration. He practiced as a CPA for over 50 years.
He was united in marriage to Lois Anderson on Dec. 27, 1958, in Evansville, MN.
Survivors include his wife, Lois and son, Mark of Rapid City; daughter, Karen of Lead; and granddaughter, Summer and great-grandchildren, Zakira and Kingston of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his sister, Eloise Sauer, Plymouth, MN, and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jon in 1991.
Mark loved skiing, having enjoyed many trips with family and friends. Also part of his passion was his cabin in the Hills, which he began building in 1971. Many wonderful times were spent there with family and friends over the years.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. His Christian faith was most important to him, next to his family. We are all better off because of his many prayers and his guidance. To quote his children, “He’s the most humble and honest man we’ve ever known.”
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Mark’s preferred charities are Christian Life Ministries and the Diabetes Association.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.