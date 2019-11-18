{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Leonard Oliver Buck, 82, formerly of Armour, died Nov. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 18, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Grandview Reformed Church in Armour.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, at the church, with burial following at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Armour.

Koehn Bros. Funeral Home

