{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Josephine E. Buckmaster, 88, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Buckmaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments