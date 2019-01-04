Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Peter Bullinger, 64, died Dec. 31, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Bullinger, Peter
