RAPID CITY | Annabelle Lee Bumsted, 57, passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Regional Home Plus Hospice of the Hills. She was born Feb. 14, 1961, to Ira Dale and Irma (Culpepper) Davis in Clarinda, IA, and grew up in Danbury, IA. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1979.
Ann married Paul Bumsted on Aug. 23, 1980. They farmed for a few years and drove semi truck over the road. Ann then worked at Citibank as a Fraud Investigator until her health forced her to retire in 1997. Ann was involved in the Black Hills Snowmobile Club and the Rapid City Library Friends of the Library.
Ann is survived by her husband Paul, Rapid City; two sisters, Jennifer Mitchell, Spencer, IA, and Irma (Kay) Hane, Middleburg, FL; a brother, Bob Davis, Sioux City, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dale.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Ann will be laid to rest at the Heisler Cemetery in Mapleton, IA.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
