Bungert, Roy P.
Bungert, Roy P.

STURGIS | Roy Peter Bungert, 89, died Sept, 1, 2020.

He was a US Air Force veteran.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Committal services with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

