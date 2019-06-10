{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Houghton "H.B." Burch, 99, died June 8, 2019.

He served in the United States Army.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

Burch, Houghton
